SRAX Giving Execs A New Way To Get Investor's Attention

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In an age where investors are inundated with information and companies struggle to engage investors, SRAX provides an innovative platform for both, complete with due diligence tools, a large investor community and events

SRAX expects full-year 2022 revenue of $46-$48 million, up 46%-52% over unaudited 2021 revenue

Keeping investors’ attention has historically been hard, but it’s even more difficult today. As we entered the digital age and the flood of information becomes readily available, like the emergence of social media, prevalence of Reg As, and multitude of websites peddling more pump than fact, means keeping investor’s attention is even harder. Squaring the circle for both investors and companies, SRAX SRAX developed and acquired a portfolio of products that maximizes engagement for durable corporate and brand awareness, while delivering transparent insight into companies for investors to perform due diligence.

In short, the long-standing dynamic for how investors digest information has changed and that means companies must adapt accordingly. The days of long-winded PowerPoints and keynotes aren’t…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SRAX are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/SRAX

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent.

As part of its service, InvestorWire provides coverage of noteworthy announcements. To further expand visibility of achievements being made throughout a multitude of sectors, InvestorWire’s syndication partners have extended the digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.