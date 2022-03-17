Mullen Automotive Featured In Yahoo Finance Live Segment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has been featured on Yahoo Finance Live, the world’s biggest business news platform. According to the announcement, an estimated 100 million unique visitors make the site the top in the country.

The feature segment provided an overview of the company’s development of solid-state battery technology and also discussed MULN’s impressive performance in a recent EV market study as well as positive press on CarBuzz.

The article also noted Mullen’s domestic presence as a top reason for its uptick in stock performance. Yahoo Finance provides free stock quotes, up-to-date news, portfolio management resources, international market data, social interaction, and mortgage rates that help people manage their financial life. “I am proud of the incredible progress Mullen has made so far, but we’re just getting started,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “We have a great deal of momentum right now, and I’m glad to see mega sites like Yahoo Finance are taking notice of our potential. I am also thankful to all the people who have kept their faith in Mullen so far.”

To read the full segment, visit https://ibn.fm/ZUkBW

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/cmnUD

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN

About Green Car Stocks

Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Car Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

www.GreenCarStocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenCarStocks.com

Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image credit: Yahoo by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.