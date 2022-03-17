On-Demand Fuel Service Provider EzFill Announces Acquisition And Expansion Readiness

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

EzFill Holdings Inc. EZFL recently acquired West Palm Beach, Florida-based mobile fuel-delivery service Full Service Fueling Inc. EzFill – already one of the largest mobile fuel-delivery providers in Florida – says it will be positioned to expand its operations beyond the Miami area to cities throughout the state, beginning with Tampa and West Palm Beach in March, followed by additional markets over the next few months. The deal also gives EzFill the opportunity to service all of FULL’s existing client base and includes a new operating agreement with one of the largest suppliers in Florida, Palmdale Oil Company, to fuel EzFill’s trucks.

Since completing its initial public offering (IPO) in September, EzFill has reported using the net proceeds to gain additional market share in Florida as well as other targeted U.S. markets. The company recently purchased 33 fuel trucks — more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet — to support its expansion.

“EzFill’s first post-IPO acquisition will demonstrate our ability to execute upon the company’s stated mission of providing customers throughout Florida and beyond with its industry-leading mobile fuel-delivery services,” EzFill CEO Mike McConnell said. “We look forward to introducing residents and businesses in Tampa, West Palm Beach and other cities to the same exemplary service we have been offering our customers in the Miami area over the past several years.”

The Company's signing of a second fleet agreement with a SERVPRO franchise provides a potential roadmap for EzFill's plans to grow their commercial customer base through their existing relationships with franchisors.

“The expansion of EzFill’s fleet services to SERVPRO of Brickell further emphasizes the growing demand for our mobile fuel-delivery business, and we anticipate serving even more SERVPRO locations in the near future,” McConnell said. “The company has added more than 15 new fleet customers in total since our IPO, and a number of additional agreements are expected to be completed soon.”

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. reportedly declining, corporate giants like Shell plc SHEL, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, General Motors Co. GM, and others seem to have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast-growing, on-demand mobile fueling industry.

Photo by Ale Sat on Unsplash