An Empire For Solar Discovery And Education In The Making? SinglePoint Reports Building Out Network For Clean Air And Green Energy Efficiency

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Solar photovoltaic energy represented more than 4% of the electricity generated in the United States in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration.

In the automotive sector, announcements related to solar include Sunrun Inc. RUN and Ford Motor Co. F partnering to create energy-charging solutions for the F-150 Lightning electric truck. Worksport Ltd. WKSP and its spring release of Terravis, a solar-paneled tonneau cover, using Perovskite panels by Greatcell Italy. And rumors that General Motors Co. GM is seeking more ways to integrate solar into its new line of vehicles.

“Solar accounted for 46% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the U.S. in 2021, the third year in a row that solar made up the largest share of new capacity,” according to The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA).

Disrupting A $182 Billion Global Solar Energy Market?

Founded in 2007, SinglePoint Inc. SING is a U.S. cleantech startup that says it is focused on sustainable living and high-value renewable energy sectors, developing and acquiring environmentally friendly, energy-efficient operations. It looks at air purification and solar technologies while also providing products and services in the solar and indoor air quality sectors, including solar services, electric vehicle charging stations, Energy Storage and Certified HEPA air purifiers. Last year, the company was listed on the OTCQB Exchange and is now supported by up to 35,000 shareholders globally.

Creating Safe, Energy-Efficient Environments

Renewable energy markets have seen significant government support and funding in lieu of global sustainability goals for a net-zero tomorrow. Businesses can benefit from heavy investments, taxes credits and subsidies.

While supply-chain concerns remain a priority, governments have arguably made the transition possible, finding new ways to connect businesses with the materials they need to produce and operate. This comes in the form of tax breaks and incentives to relocate.

SinglePoint is continuing to expand its multistate operations portfolio. Business subsidiaries include:

Direct Solar America

Modernizing the existing solar sales model, SinglePoint says it is leveraging new and existing partnerships to design the largest solar installation network in the world. By creating an all-in-one hub for solar-powered energy solutions, the company is able to connect directly to a qualified customer base, maximizing the customer experience through installation.

Energy Wyze

Last year, the company acquired solar lead generator Energy Wyze LLC. Since then, the companies have reported rolling out an artificial intelligence technology meant to capitalize on touchless sales data and convert the intelligence into high-performing sales and referrals.

Energy Wyze is an “energy solutions platform providing validated customer-first lead generation for contractors and energy providers. From robust digital marketing campaigns to an extensive, proprietary database of leads, operators are on standby, providing an immediate callback to qualified leads”.

Single Solar

Single Solar is looking to disrupt the renewable energy market, providing solar education and sourcing capabilities in a single, connected platform with the goal of further streamlining the procurement and installation process from quote to fulfillment through an entirely online process.

Equipped with a proprietary network of contractors, lenders and suppliers, customers can learn about solar use and source from several resources within the network.

BOX Pure Air

The indoor air quality market is expected to grow by $10.27 billion in 2025, with sales in this space growing from $9.2 billion in 2020 to $9.9 billion by 2025 alone.

Breathing is essential, and indoor air quality matters. SinglePoint last March acquired BOXPure Air LLC, which offers Certified HEPA air purifiers to create green, healthy living, learning and working spaces to consumers across the globe.

American-made, the Airbox is made to enhance existing ventilation systems and is scientifically proven to remove pollutants, such as respiratory aerosols, bacteria, mold and viruses from the air.

The BOXPure Air is a high-efficiency particulate absorbing Certified HEPA purifier produced in an EPA registered facility. and can provide up to 4,000 square feet of clean and pollutant-free environments, depending on model, with an airflow of 1,500 cubic feet per minute.

To learn more about SinglePoint LLC and its list of subsidiaries, visit https://www.singlepoint.com.

DISCLAIMER: The author of this article holds stock in one or more of the above-mentioned companies. This article is meant to inform and educate. It does not and should not constitute financial advice.

