Sustaining Both Fish And Human Populations Is A Must, And Entirely Doable, According To This Seafood Company

In theory, the world’s food stores should provide enough food to feed the whole world even with the global population now set to total almost 10 billion by 2050.

But global political will is arguably needed to accomplish that goal. That’s according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization which, as far back as 2009, outlined the growing clash between a rising global population and access to diminishing food resources.

As competition for resources might increase, the situation could create potentially worsening conditions for food scarcity or insecurity, and make environmental degradation even more of a reality.

A Miami-based seafood producer is looking to its own practices to help avoid that outcome and ensure a sustainable supply of its seafood products as well as improve the quality of life for the local people who source them.

Keeping Blue Crab Populations Strong

Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC sources most of its seafood products from South East Asia, specifically blue crab.

The company states that it promotes strict fishing limit programs to ensure the survivability of the blue crab and is behind a stock enhancement initiative of fish through marine sanctuaries. It also works with local fishers to improve environmental conditions such as initiating mangrove rehabilitation and coastal clean-ups.

“By ensuring that blue swimming crab populations and habitats continue to thrive, we directly safeguard the sustainability of our company,” Blue Star said in its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s Total Impact Business Model designed to improve not only its fishing operations but also the lives of those carrying out such work.

An emphasis on sustainability and stakeholder engagement might also be paying off. Blue Star recently received an investment of $5.75 million from institutional fund manager The Lind Partners that specifically referenced the focus on the company’s sustainability initiatives.

“Sustainably farmed and harvested seafood is in extremely high demand,” Phillip Valliere, Managing Director at The Lind Partners, said at the time of the investment announcement on January 25. “Lind is pleased to invest in Blue Star to support its strategic growth plans and looks forward to being a part of its future.”

Home-based Farming Operations Too?

Blue Star, which sells its products in major retail stores operated by Walmart Inc. WMT and Kroger Co. KR, is also developing its harvesting operations in North America.

The company​​ acquired Canada-based Taste of BC Aquafarms Inc. (TBC) in June 2021 with a view to operating the first commercial-scale Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS) salmon farming operations in British Columbia. The company has since identified a site at Deep Bay, British Columbia, for a production facility.

​​In December 2021, Blue Star agreed to acquire certain RAS technology assets of South Carolina-based Gault Seafood LLC. The move is expected to allow the company to not only source Atlantic blue crab in the United States but also gain the ability to harvest the crab outside of its regular season.

