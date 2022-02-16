This Luxury Company's Products And Experiences Are Made To Express Argentina's Lifestyle

Picture credit: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

From fine wines and exclusive accommodations to high-end leather goods and Argentinian steakhouses, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO wants you to enjoy Argentina’s luxury lifestyle.

Whether it be a villa in Mendoza wine country or a stay at its exclusive hotel in the country’s capital of Buenos Aires, the Miami-based company is on a mission to reveal much that Argentina has to offer in the realm of high-end living. The company has integrated e-commerce businesses to make its products more readily available to North American and global consumers.

Its leather goods and accessories brand’s (Gaucho - Buenos Aires), latest focus is on its new luxury handbag dubbed The Lucky Bag, which continues the development of its luxury clothing and accessory lines that also include leather jackets and high-end sportswear for men and women.

A Bag for all Seasons?

Describing the bag as a “statement piece,” The Lucky Bag can be worn at any time of the year.

“More than a product, The Lucky Bag is an evergreen silhouette; a piece that can be carried from season to season by its owner and serve as a part of Gaucho’s core collection of handbags moving forward,” according to the company.

The bag is described as a traditional saddle bag with a contemporary upgrade. It is designed in a classic saddle shape that curves around a horseshoe logo flap and has what Gaucho calls an “equestrian-style” grab handle with a detachable shoulder strap, the ensemble giving off a ’70s vibe with a bold architectural twist.

Two versions of The Lucky Bag are also available in black, cognac, or sky blue. The genuine leather bag retails at $595 while the embossed version is priced at $695 with free shipping provided for orders over $100.

In addition to its online marketplace, the company expects to celebrate the grand opening of its flagship Gaucho - Buenos Aires store in Miami’s design district in Q2 2022, alongside luxury brands owned by Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFRUY CFR, such as Cartier and Piaget, as well as stores operated by Prada SpA PRDSY.

In addition to its Buenos Aires hotel and luxury villas, Gaucho makes and sells wine under its Algodon label at AlgodonFineWines.com. The company is also developing a retail and hotel complex in Las Vegas to highlight its Argentinian heritage, which may feature an authentic Argentinean steakhouse, wine bodega, Gaucho products retail stores, and luxury Gaucho branded hotel.

