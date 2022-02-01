3 Ways That Blue Star Foods Is Looking To Swim Against The Crowd

Picture credit: Photo Boards on Unsplash

Building a successful company committed to greater goals like protecting the environment is not an easy balance, but one Miami-based company reports starting out with that objective in mind back in the mid-1990s.

Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC is now taking the company’s founding values to new levels.

Blue Star Foods Chairman and CEO John Keeler says the company started out as one ​​whose “ambition was to offer the American market a healthy and delicious crab product that was caught responsibly and produced sustainably.” In its 2020 Sustainability report, the company outlined its emphasis on the sustainability issue while maintaining financial success.

This unique approach seems to set Blue Star Foods apart in a sea of competitors who can easily be more focused on short-term profits rather than the long-term impacts of their production on the environment. There are 3 main strategies that Blue Star uses to uphold this approach.

1. Walking the Sustainability Walk (Not Just Talking the Talk)

The company adheres to a Total Impact Business Model that takes the sourcing of its crab products and the lives of the fishermen who bring in the catch into consideration as well as possible impacts the company’s activities have on the local environment.

For example, in its sustainability report, Blue Star describes its “chief sustainability concern” as improving the stock of blue crab in the Philippines where it sources most of its crab products.

The company also improves crab habitats through initiatives such as coastal cleanups and mangrove rehabilitation.

The company has developed a traceability app that can track the movement of every Blue Star product from the point of catch until the point of sale, allowing consumers to check the company’s sustainability and ethical parameters. The company uses sustainable packaging with an emphasis on pouches that consume less energy than other forms of packaging.

2. Keeping an Eye on Long-term Environmental Solutions

The focus on sustainability issues will continue even as Blue Star admits to the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its business operations.

“More than ever, the world needs responsible and ethical seafood companies to ensure that planetary balances are respected and maintained,” the company said in its sustainability report. “In the coming years, we pledge to continue discovering innovative ways to transform challenges into opportunities and sustainability costs into rewards.”

3. There’s a Place for both Profits and the Environment

The company is betting its approach will increase both shareholder and stakeholder value and balance profits with the environmental impacts it takes to achieve them.

“Our fundamental approach to business has always relied on a healthy balance of commerce, consumption, and conservation,” it said. “We are committed to improving shareholder value. But we will only do so through the highest standards of governance — in a way that is beneficial to the natural habitats that supply our products and the people who work hard to obtain these products for us.”

Blue Star products are available in grocery stores, including Walmart Inc. WMT and Kroger Co.’s KR King Soopers.

