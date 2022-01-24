QNRX: Laying the Groundwork to Launch Multiple Treatments for Rare & Orphan Diseases

By M. Marin

NASDAQ:QNRX

Focus on rare & orphan diseases

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases that have few or no currently approved therapies.

Quoin's goal is to address the unmet medical need of patients suffering from certain rare and orphan diseases, beginning with dermatological indications. Quoin has three lead products in development, the most advanced of which is QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome and other conditions. Quoin intends to pursue approval from the FDA and other international regulatory agencies for QRX003.

Three lead products in development …

To commercialize QRX003 in the U.S. and Europe, Quoin intends to develop an internal sales infrastructure and expects that a relatively streamlined salesforce can be extremely productive and attain scale quickly and in an economical way by developing outreach to treating physicians and also working with foundations that focus on these diseases. Moreover, the company believes that it can leverage this distribution infrastructure as it moves other products in its product pipeline toward commercialization, given that the company's initial focus is on dermatological indications, which management believes will enable the salesforce to attain scale in a range of disorders.

For other international markets, the company's strategy is to enter into distribution partnerships, Quoin recently forged revenue sharing deals with AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genpharm Services for exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Australia and New Zealand (AFT) and the Middle East and North Africa region (Genpharm). Last month, the company signed an agreement with Orpharm LLC for Orpharm to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS.

… With goal of expanding product portfolio

The company also plans to expand its existing product portfolio by adding additional assets that address unmet medical need. Quoin is actively looking to bring in additional rare & orphan assets and potentially expand beyond skin conditions. The company plans to seek partnerships, licensing opportunities and / or M&A transactions to expand its drug-development pipeline and capabilities. Quoin seeks to expand its pipeline of products designed to treat rare and orphan diseases, including both early-stage and late-stage assets that could enhance its overall portfolio.

