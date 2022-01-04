On-demand Fueling Could Provide Commercial Fleets a Smooth Ride

Image provided by EzFill

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Corporate business operators are routinely looking for new ways to increase efficiency and protect the bottom line. Operators managing fleets of vehicles, such as delivery companies, rental car agencies, government agencies, construction sites, and agritech, have started to turn to on-demand gas delivery services to save time and money fueling their fleets. Think Avis Budget Group Inc. CAR rental cars and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN trucks for example.

One company looking to disrupt the traditional fueling industry with on-demand fuel delivery for fleets of various sizes is EzFill Holdings Inc. EZFL, located in South Florida.

For commercial fleets, EzFill reports that it provides an easy-to-use portal that allows fleet operators to schedule the fuel delivery and manage their fuel usage. Once scheduled, an EzFill technician will bring fuel to the customer’s locations during downtimes, typically overnight, and pump gas directly into the vehicles. This enables companies to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles.

Why On-Demand Fuel Delivery?

Avoiding routine trips to the pump provides fleet operators multiple opportunities to make their business more efficient.

Not having drivers take time out of their day to go to the gas station cuts down on driver down-time, increases route optimization, and helps maintain on-time schedules.

Less trips to off-site stations means less accumulation of vehicle mileage and wear & tear on vehicles which reduces overall maintenance costs.

Operators also receive ancillary benefits such as a reduction on potential misuse of corporate fuel cards.

Finally, on-demand fueling also helps corporate “Green” initiatives by cutting down emissions through the centralization of the fueling program.

Expanding to National Fleets

EzFill is located in South Florida and is eyeing expansion through partnerships with fleet operators with a multi-state or national presence.

The company recently signed partnership agreements with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and SERVPRO. In addition, it announced the signing of an agreement with Dallas-based ridesharing company Alto with the intention of expanding its services to a larger share of the fleet.

“There are numerous national companies like Alto with small- to medium-sized commercial fleets operating in the Miami area, and servicing more and more of these businesses will help pave the way for our planned expansion around the country,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “With strong competition among ridesharing services, our on-demand mobile fueling operations will give Alto an edge by freeing up more time for its drivers to transport their clients.”

EzFill, which reported revenue of $1.9 million in the third quarter 2021 amid delivery of just under 581,000 gallons of gas, said it had purchased 33 additional fuel trucks October 11, more than tripling its current fleet size. The new trucks, which will be delivered over the next several months, will mainly support the company’s expansion plans in its home state of Florida as well as other select markets.

EzFill reports that it will also hire drivers and other personnel to back up the fleet expansion.

Yoshi, an Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM-backed company, offers a similar fuel delivery business model to EzFill. EzFill says it offers a far more diverse product selection model and caters to a larger group of vehicles.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.