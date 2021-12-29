The Poke Party is Here To Stay

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

It’s healthy. It’s grab-n-go. It’s customizable. And it’s Instagrammable.

Poke bowls have taken the dining world — and foodies — by storm, and Pokemoto is hoping to make it mainstream.

Founded in New Haven, Connecticut in 2017, Pokémoto wanted to fill a gap in the New England seafood market with a twist: fresh fish in rice bowls. Founder Thomas Nguygen lived in Hawaii and loved the state’s traditional bowls, so he wanted to recreate them across the country.

As an original Hawaiian dish that has been around for quite some time (poke means “to cut”), these bowls have only recently become popular on a mainstream scale. Found all over Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook and Instagram platforms as well as Tiktok, they are skyro

cketing in popularity with every like and comment due to their aesthetically pleasing structure and health-conscious nature.

Snacks Stats:

Signed 6 new agreements in the last 30 days in New York, Massachusetts and Mississippi and recently opened 4 new college locations in northern Virginia

Raised $15 million to push its franchising to the next level

Trending well with the millennial and Gen-Z market, fitting into a wellness space of an estimated $1.5 trillion globally, with an annual growth rate of 5% to 10%

Is now a subsidiary of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL), a company that provides healthier versions of mainstream dishes.

Pokémoto believes that with its low cost of entry, ease of operation, extra support and millennial and Generation Z approval, it might be time for you to “Ride the Wave” with it. You can find out more here.

