BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Naked Brands Rebound?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 11:10am   Comments
BZ Chart Of The Day: Will Naked Brands Rebound?

The selloff in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) may have ended and the stock has reached 50 cents. This level has been support in the past and there’s a chance it will become so again.

Support is a large concentration or group of buyers who are looking to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 50 cents.

At support levels, there is more demand for a stock from the buyers than there is supply from the sellers. This is why stocks stop going lower when they reach them.

Naked Brands found support and rallied to 50 cents five times this year. There’s a chance it happens again.

To learn more about reading charts check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

nakd_2.png

nakd_2.png

 

