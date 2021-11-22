10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares rose 3.81% to $4.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares rose 2.7% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $455.7 million.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $1.67. NewAge's trading volume hit 412.5K shares by close, accounting for 42.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.1 million.
- iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares increased by 1.99% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 124.2K shares come close, making up 7.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
Losers
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) stock fell 21.88% to $21.47 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock fell 4.82% to $0.79. This security traded at a volume of 83.4K shares come close, making up 25.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock fell 2.34% to $0.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 69.5K shares, which is 0.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares decreased by 1.87% to $0.28. At the close, Farmmi's trading volume reached 342.0K shares. This is 0.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ:WTER) shares fell 1.64% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares decreased by 1.19% to $7.5. This security traded at a volume of 60.0K shares come close, making up 7.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPenny Stocks Small Cap Movers