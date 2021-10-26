What to Know About Digital Protection this Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month — a global initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of cybercrime and draw attention to the solutions that can help everyone protect their data.

By the end of 2021, the cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $6 trillion globally. By 2025, this figure is projected to hit $10.5 trillion. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift toward remote work has heightened vulnerability to cyberattacks for millions of people and organizations.

This month’s theme is Do Your Part, #BeCyberSmart. The goal of this campaign is to support online safety and educate employees, customers, and users about digital privacy. Central themes and topics of focus this year include:

Understanding and implementing basic cybersecurity measures, which are all too often overlooked despite having a substantial impact on cyber protection, including replacing hard-to-remember passwords with strong passphrases, using multifactor authentication and modern authentication methods, performing software updates, and backing up data

Recognizing a phishing attempt coming from email, text messages, or chat boxes

Practicing safe online behavior, safe browsing, and avoiding dangerous sites

Prioritizing and strategizing cybersecurity in a business setting — especially when sensitive client information is involved

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) provider with integrated Identity-Bound Biometrics that’s committed to helping individuals, businesses and larger organizations adopt seamless cyber safety tools.

As a leading IAM provider, BIO-key offers solutions that allow you to secure and verify your identity when gaining access to digital applications, data, and devices.

BIO-key’s unique platform, PortalGuard, offers a wide range of flexible options including more than 16 multi-factor authentication methods, self-service password reset, single sign-on, biometrics, and even customized solutions. Each solution is designed to create a seamless user experience and ensure top-notch security. PortalGuard is the only IAM platform to offer Identit-Bound Biometrics, which is the only factor that truly confirms a person’s identity and who is behind the transaction, not just their device or token.

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, BIO-key has released an Identity Management Kit this week to provide educational resources on IAM that can help organizations say, #IAMCyberSmart with confidence.

BIO-key has crafted a name for itself within the IAM cybersecurity market and alongside competitors like ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG), authID.ai (NASDAQ: AUID) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA). Its innovations are backed by more than 25 years of research and industry expertise in top cybersecurity tools. BIO-key systems are trusted by more than a million users worldwide — including numerous Fortune 500 companies and higher education institutions.

Stay up to date on BIO-key’s most recent developments, including the release of its very own Identity Management Kit, on the company’s blog. You can also review BIO-key’s investor information and quarterly reports here.

