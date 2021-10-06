 Skip to main content

Why Cramer Likes Bank of America, Ethereum And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). He met the CFO over the weekend and Cramer thinks it's a great situation.

Cramer said Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) CEO Richard Handler is terrific. He expects the stock to go higher.

When asked about Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), Cramer said he owns Ethereum. He recommended to pick one up and buy, even buy fractional. He added that he didn’t want to buy a derivative because he wants to know what he owns.

He also likes Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX).

