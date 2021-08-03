 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 03, 2021 5:39pm   Comments
Share:

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, up from $(1.25) year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 revenue guidance.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reported a common stock offering.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

Zymergen (NASDAQ: ZY) shares are trading lower after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + AYX)

Recap: Alteryx Q2 Earnings
Akamai Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Alteryx Earnings Preview
Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Akamai Technologies
8 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas