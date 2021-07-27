Is It Time To Buy TAL Education Group Stock?

Usually, when stocks stage massive selloffs, there is some type of a rebound. Momentum traders expect a reversion, so they buy. This action typically pushes the price higher.

But it didn’t happen with TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL).

After reaching the $90 level in February, the shares have been in a steep downtrend. On Monday, they went even lower and closed near the low price of the day. They also broke the psychologically important $5 level. Despite this, there was no sign of any type of rebound.

This type of action is generally bearish for a stock. Despite the move lower, EDU may continue its death spiral.