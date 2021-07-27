 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is It Time To Buy TAL Education Group Stock?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Is It Time To Buy TAL Education Group Stock?

Usually, when stocks stage massive selloffs, there is some type of a rebound. Momentum traders expect a reversion, so they buy. This action typically pushes the price higher.

But it didn’t happen with TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL).

After reaching the $90 level in February, the shares have been in a steep downtrend. On Monday, they went even lower and closed near the low price of the day. They also broke the psychologically important $5 level. Despite this, there was no sign of any type of rebound.

This type of action is generally bearish for a stock. Despite the move lower, EDU may continue its death spiral.

tal.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAL)

34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tesla Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets As Elon Musk Company Posts Record Profit; Alibaba, Apple, AMD, AMC Other Top Trends
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Alibaba
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Technicals Movers Trading Ideas