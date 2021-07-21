12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
Gainers
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) stock rose 10.17% to $10.29 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares rose 5.31% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $443.6 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock increased by 5.11% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares increased by 4.37% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
Losers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares declined by 4.03% to $3.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock fell 3.67% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares declined by 2.73% to $55.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock decreased by 2.68% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $523.2 million.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares fell 2.47% to $12.28. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares decreased by 2.44% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
