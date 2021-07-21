 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Gainers

Gainers

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 102.91% to $4.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares rose 45.82% to $9.61. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock moved upwards by 31.47% to $13.2. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) stock rose 8.46% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock increased by 8.33% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.5 million.

Losers

  • Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares fell 19.93% to $18.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) stock declined by 14.61% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares decreased by 13.86% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) stock declined by 7.12% to $12.41. The company's market cap stands at $444.9 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock decreased by 4.69% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 4.48% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $189.5 million.

 

