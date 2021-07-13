 Skip to main content

What's Up With The Verb Technology Stock Rally?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) have been ripping higher. In the middle of May, they were trading for a dollar and now they're trading around the $2.50 level. But there’s a chance the rally may be ending.

In February, when VERB reached the $2.75 level, the bears took charge from the bulls and drove the shares lower.

They say that markets have memories. This means that a support or resistance level may retain its importance for a long time.

There’s a chance there is still a large concentration of sellers hanging around the $2.75 level. If so, they could put an end to the rally. They may even force the stock lower again.

verb.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Technicals Trading Ideas