What's Up With The Verb Technology Stock Rally?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) have been ripping higher. In the middle of May, they were trading for a dollar and now they're trading around the $2.50 level. But there’s a chance the rally may be ending.

In February, when VERB reached the $2.75 level, the bears took charge from the bulls and drove the shares lower.

They say that markets have memories. This means that a support or resistance level may retain its importance for a long time.

There’s a chance there is still a large concentration of sellers hanging around the $2.75 level. If so, they could put an end to the rally. They may even force the stock lower again.