Cathie Wood Sells $18.7M In Palantir

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday shed more weight in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), its second such sale in the data analytics company in recent months.

The investment firm sold 710,825 shares, estimated to be worth about $18.74 million, in the Peter Thiel-backed company on the day shares of the company closed 1.01% lower at $26.36 on Wednesday.

Ark Invest deployed ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) to buy the shares on Wednesday. The Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) also holds Palantir stock.

Together, the two ETFs held 28.48 million shares, worth about $762.48 million, ahead of Wednesday’s trade.

Some of the other key Ark buys on Wednesday included UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) and Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ: QSI) sells include Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI).

