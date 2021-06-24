 Skip to main content

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are trading higher after the company said plans are advancing to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to develop, manufacture vaccines in the Bitterroot Valley.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reported it saw 141% growth in North America sales, 107% growth in EMEA and 9% growth in China.
  • Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.

Losers

  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading lower in sympathy with FedEx after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.

