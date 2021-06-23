Cramer Weighs In On XPO Logistics, Qualcomm And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is an excellent company and it will be worth even more after the spin-off. He would be a buyer.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is going to be a winner, said Cramer. He loves the company.

Loandepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) is okay, but the problem is that this is a very commoditized business, said Cramer. He advised a viewer to buy a dividend stock or a more consistent player in the space.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) is a meme stock that managed to raise money, said Cramer. He is a believer in meme stocks that have raised money.

Cramer likes QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) a lot and he thinks it is a buy here.