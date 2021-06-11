Cramer Shares His Thoughts On IBM, Trade Desk And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is too hot for him. It has had a big run and Cramer advised a viewer to walk away as he thinks the stock could trade lower.

When asked about Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), Cramer said he likes Lucid and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). He believes in Lucid and he would own it.

You've got big-time speculation with Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN), said Cramer. The stock could move up $10 or decline $10, he added.

Cramer likes IBM (NYSE: IBM). If you're buying Arvind Krishna's IBM, you're going for growth, he added.

It's going to be difficult to get another pipeline approved in the U.S. so Cramer likes existing pipelines, like BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) is an interesting situation, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) and he's going to stick with it.