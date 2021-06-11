 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On IBM, Trade Desk And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is too hot for him. It has had a big run and Cramer advised a viewer to walk away as he thinks the stock could trade lower.

When asked about Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), Cramer said he likes Lucid and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). He believes in Lucid and he would own it.

You've got big-time speculation with Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN), said Cramer. The stock could move up $10 or decline $10, he added.

Cramer likes IBM (NYSE: IBM). If you're buying Arvind Krishna's IBM, you're going for growth, he added.

It's going to be difficult to get another pipeline approved in the U.S. so Cramer likes existing pipelines, like BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AQB) is an interesting situation, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) and he's going to stick with it.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AQB + BPMP)

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Small Cap Media