Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $3.25 during Monday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 99.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares increased by 4.03% to $3.16. The current volume of 20.6K shares is 34.56% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock increased by 3.19% to $27.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 549.9K, which is 56.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 2.68% to $6.12. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 25.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock moved upwards by 2.42% to $18.14. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1K, which is 2.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $927.8 million.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares rose 2.28% to $5.83. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.4K shares, making up 26.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 6.79% to $7.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 747.1K, which is 38.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 6.36% to $74.09. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 60.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares declined by 6.27% to $34.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 270.2K, which is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 5.72% to $6.27. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 63.7K, which is 28.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.1 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 4.63% to $10.51. Tiptree's stock is trading at a volume of 151.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares declined by 3.94% to $10.24. Trading volume for Vericity's stock is 2.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.3 million.

