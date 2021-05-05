Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock increased by 2.32% to $3.96 during Wednesday's

(NASDAQ:HALL) stock increased by 2.32% to $3.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.9K, which is 18.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock rose 2.08% to $4.66. As of 12:40 EST, Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 55.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.

(NYSE:MCY) shares moved upwards by 1.79% to $65.8. Mercury General's stock is trading at a volume of 124.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares increased by 1.67% to $65.39. MetLife's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock declined by 2.86% to $45.94 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.5K shares, making up 18.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:RLI) stock fell 2.36% to $110.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 45.8K, which is 36.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) shares decreased by 2.33% to $14.26. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 68.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.7 million.

