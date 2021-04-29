 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why ShiftPixy's Stock Is Surging Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why ShiftPixy's Stock Is Surging Today

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has been named the sponsor related to four SPACs.

The SPACs are Industrial Human Capital, Vital Human Capital, TechStackery and Insurity Capital.

ShiftPixy provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

ShiftPixy's stock was trading approximately 38% higher at $3.43 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.56 and a 52-week low of $2.02.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PIXY)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 175 Points; JAKKS Pacific Shares Climb After Q1 Results
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Galera Therapeutics Shares Surge
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas