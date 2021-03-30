Why Genius Brands Stock Plummeted Today

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower by 20% following an announced collaboration with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Marvel Studios where Marvel Studios has licensed from Genius Brands certain likeness rights to late comic book writer Stan Lee.

Genius Brands controls the Stan Lee name, the animated and live Stan Lee likeness, the Stan Lee signature, as well as the broad Stan Lee brand/Stan Lee Presents, and a variety of Stan Lee properties. Marvel will license the likeness rights to Stan Lee from Genius Brands.

Traders and investors are likely selling off Genius Brands, as they may have hoped for more depth to a Marvel collaboration than what was shared today.

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It's engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.