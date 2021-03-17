Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors

Analyzing the performance of stock sectors helps investors find the most promising stocks to invest in. So far this week the Energy Minerals, Finance, Consumer Durables, Transportation, and Commercial Services Sectors have all been performing well.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector- Up 41.26% Over 3 Months

The Energy Minerals Sector consists of companies that are in the business of producing or supplying energy. This sector includes a category of stocks that relate to producing or supplying energy.

Mexco Energy Corp (NYSE: MXC) is up 3.46% this week. Mexco Energy Corp is a publicly owned oil and gas company. They focus on the exploration and production of natural gas and oil. Mexico Energy Corp was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Midland,Texas.They generate a large portion of their revenues through sales from customers around the Permian Basin.

2. The Finance Sector- Up 22.48% Over 3 Months

The finance sector consists of firms and institutions that specialize in and provide expert services within the financial industry. This sector mostly consists of banks, finance companies, real estate brokers, insurance companies, and various financial institutions.

Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS) is up 15.76% this week. Digital Media Solutions Inc is a marketing company that designs marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. They are a leading global adtech company that offers proprietary advertising technology and brand-direct customer acquisition solutions.

3. The Consumer Durables Sector - Up 17.21% Over 3 Months

In this sector durable goods and appliances are developed and distributed to be marketed to consumers around the world. The consumer durables industry is classified into two segments: Consumer Electronics and Consumer Appliances.

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSE: MSN) is up 5.26%. Emerson Radio Corp is one of the largest consumer electronic distributors in the United States. Emerson Radio Corp was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in New Jersey. They offer innovative consumer appliances and electronics to meet your everyday needs.

4. The Transportation Sector- Up 13.55% Over 3 Months

The transportation sector includes companies that focus on air freight ,airlines, marine, railroad, and transportation infrastructure. Oil prices can have a huge impact on the performance of this sector because it's essential for most forms of transportation .

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is up 5.13% this week. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership that specializes in operating and acquiring high specification and versatile LNG carriers. They serve as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP reported a net income of 10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. There performance has been up due to voyage revenues and a decrease in interest and finance costs

5. The Commercial Services Sector- Up 15.90% Over 3 Months

The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that mostly focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing and Office Services and Supplies. These services are essential for the companies that operate in an office setting.

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE: GPX) is up 6.77% this week. GP Strategies Corp is a

workforce transformation partner that provides sales and technical training for various companies. They are headquartered in Columbia, Maryland and they offer E-learning, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies Corp revenue shot up 6.34% on Tuesday and they now operate with a market cap of $299.3 million.