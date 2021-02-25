Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate

Short interest rates can be used to predict the potential direction of an individual stock. When stocks have a high short interest rate that's a good indicator that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Macerich, Mallinckrodt PLC, and Briggs & Stratton Corp.

1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - 62.24%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and acquires technologies to benefit pharmaceutical companies. Their primary focus is on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnering. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has consistently had one of the highest short interest percentages of any biotech on the stock market.

2. Macerich Co - 52.55%

Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) is a real investment trust company that invests in shopping centers across the United States. Macerich owns interest in 52 properties and is one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of major retail real estate. Macerich recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share that will be paid out on March 3th

3. Mallinckrodt PLC - 50.77%

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNKKQ) focuses on developing innovative therapies and cutting-edge technologies for critical health conditions. They offer advanced medical solutions to better serve all of their patients and dedicated customers. In 2020 shares of the stock dropped after the company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

4. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc - 50.56%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust that targets shopping centers that have outlet centers. They own and operate 37 open-air outlet centers in the United States and Canada. Tanger reported strong fourth quarter earnings and the stock has risen by up to 75% this year.

5. Briggs & Stratton Corp - 45.81%

Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE: BGGSQ) is an American Fortune 1000 manufacturer of gasoline engines. They produce gasoline engines, lawn equipment, and commercial engines for companies across the world. Briggs & Stratton Corp anticipates a full-year sales growth of approximately 3.5% which is down from last year.

If you are new to investing, you should consider consulting a financial advisor to help you with your investment strategy.