Why Anchiano Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Anchiano Therapeutics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) is currently up 194.15% to a price of $4.3. The stock’s current volume for the day is 18.64 million, which is approximately 4271.3% of its previous 30-day average volume of 436.34 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of nano-cap biotech company Anchiano Therapeutics are trading higher. Not currently seeing company-specific news.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.34 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $2.72 and fallen to a low of $0.51.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.