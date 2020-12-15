Market Overview

Why Anchiano Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Anchiano Therapeutics’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) is currently up 194.15% to a price of $4.3. The stock’s current volume for the day is 18.64 million, which is approximately 4271.3% of its previous 30-day average volume of 436.34 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of nano-cap biotech company Anchiano Therapeutics are trading higher. Not currently seeing company-specific news.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.34 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $2.72 and fallen to a low of $0.51.

