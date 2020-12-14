Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Teligent's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Teligent's Stock Today

Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) is currently up 67.3% to a price of $1.12. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 36.45 million, about 851.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.28 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Teligent shares are trading lower. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Teligent’s stock was $0.61 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.94 and a low of $0.19 in the past 52 weeks.

