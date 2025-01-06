The Final Investment Frontier: If You Were Late To AI, You Can Be Early To Space

ChatGPT4o’s take on a movie poster for Fritz Lang’s Frau im Mond (Woman in the Moon).

After AI: The Final Frontier

There is likely plenty of growth left in AI, but in one sense, it’s a mature investment theme. The biggest AI-related names are some of the biggest names in the stock market. Nvidia, Inc. NVDA, for example, has a market cap of $3.5 trillion. In contrast, the biggest name in space, Elon Musk’s still-private SpaceX, has a valuation about a tenth as large.

Two space companies that spiked on Friday, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB and Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR, have market caps of about $14 billion and $3 billion, respectively.

LUNR spiked 13%…

And RKLB was up 15%.

Why Didn’t You Write About These Before Friday’s Spike?

We did, for our Substack subscribers. Both were Portfolio Armor top names last month, and we placed trades on both then.

Why We Placed Bets On These Names

Two reasons:

They were Portfolio Armor top ten names. Since December of 2022, our system’s top ten names have returned 18.53% over the next six months. Over the same time frame, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has returned 12.61%. We recognized Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines as both belonging to a hot investment theme, space.

The Trades We Placed On Both

We opened call spreads on both of these stocks.

For LUNR, we opened a vertical spread expiring on June 20th, buying the $17 strike calls and selling the $18 strike calls, for a net debit of $0.20. The max gain on this trade, a return of 400%, occurs if LUNR is trading at over $18 in June. It closed at $21.89 on Friday.

For RKLB, we opened a vertical spread expiring on April 17th, buying the $30 strike calls and selling the $31 strike calls, for a net debit of $0.23. The max gain on this trade, a return of about 330%, occurs if RKLB is trading over $31 in April. It closed at $28.74 on Friday.

Probably More Room To Run

Both stocks have significant short interest, 10.16% of its float for RKLB, and 17.58% for LUNR. Short-covering could boost both stocks if their rallies continue. Judging by their price action so far, the targets we used in our call spreads may have been too conservative.

