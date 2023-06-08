Archer-Daniels Midland Unusual Options Activity For June 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Archer-Daniels Midland ADM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Archer-Daniels Midland.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $673,055, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $77.5 for Archer-Daniels Midland over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer-Daniels Midland's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer-Daniels Midland's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

Archer-Daniels Midland Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $110.0K 568 1.7K ADM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $60.0K 568 3.5K ADM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $67.50 $59.3K 226 1 ADM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $70.00 $58.0K 568 4.6K ADM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/23/23 $70.00 $50.9K 73 4

Where Is Archer-Daniels Midland Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,741,144, the price of ADM is down -1.34% at $72.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Archer-Daniels Midland:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Archer-Daniels Midland, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

