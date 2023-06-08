Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday, 35 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

. Precipio PRPO was the biggest loser, trading down 33.09% to reach its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $83.52 and moving down 1.33%. Advance Auto Parts AAP shares hit a yearly low of $64.87. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.60 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.72. The stock traded down 3.2%.

stock hit $0.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%. Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.28. Shares traded down 1.62%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 11.16% for the day. Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

stock drifted down 3.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. SEALSQ LAES stock hit a yearly low of $9.45. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

shares fell to $0.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.23%. JOANN JOAN stock drifted down 2.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Flora Growth FLGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 25.61%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 4.06% on the session. Williams Ind Servs WLMS shares fell to $0.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 33.09%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell to $0.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.35%.

stock drifted down 5.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68. Verb Tech VERB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.35. Shares traded up 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.81 and moving down 17.35%. Bit Origin BTOG shares fell to $1.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.93. Shares traded down 1.76%. Akanda AKAN shares fell to $0.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%.

