Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday, 35 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ.
- Precipio PRPO was the biggest loser, trading down 33.09% to reach its 52-week low.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX's stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.04% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.32%.
- Revvity RVTY shares set a new yearly low of $112.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Concentrix CNXC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $83.52 and moving down 1.33%.
- Advance Auto Parts AAP shares hit a yearly low of $64.87. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares set a new yearly low of $23.60 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.72. The stock traded down 3.2%.
- Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit $0.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.28. Shares traded down 1.62%.
- PolyMet Mining PLM stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 11.16% for the day.
- Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock drifted down 3.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.
- SEALSQ LAES stock hit a yearly low of $9.45. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- AppHarvest APPH shares fell to $0.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.23%.
- JOANN JOAN stock drifted down 2.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares hit a yearly low of $0.37. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.
- Flora Growth FLGC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 25.61%.
- Nemaura Medical NMRD shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was up 4.06% on the session.
- Williams Ind Servs WLMS shares fell to $0.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.23%.
- Precipio PRPO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 33.09%.
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell to $0.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.35%.
- Power REIT PW stock drifted down 5.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.68.
- Verb Tech VERB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.35. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.81 and moving down 17.35%.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares fell to $1.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.
- Biocept BIOC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.93. Shares traded down 1.76%.
- Akanda AKAN shares fell to $0.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.15%.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.94%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.