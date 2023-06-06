Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $774,072 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,290,089.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 4042.67 with a total volume of 14,478.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $409.1K 5.1K 2.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $95.00 $267.3K 1.3K 495 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $105.00 $243.7K 1.8K 1.6K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $187.2K 4.7K 1 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $95.00 $107.2K 2.0K 296

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,800,988, the price of TSM is down -0.43% at $98.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $118

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.