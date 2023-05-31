Looking At Synopsys's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Synopsys.

Looking at options history for Synopsys SNPS we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $269,040 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $2,261,387.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $490.0 for Synopsys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Synopsys's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Synopsys's whale activity within a strike price range from $370.0 to $490.0 in the last 30 days.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $390.00 $1.8M 170 170 SNPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $450.00 $87.5K 1 10 SNPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $450.00 $79.0K 101 99 SNPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $440.00 $74.4K 3 8 SNPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $470.00 $63.4K 8 14

Where Is Synopsys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 982,759, the price of SNPS is down -2.13% at $454.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Synopsys:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $447.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $470.

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Synopsys, which currently sits at a price target of $448.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Synopsys, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.