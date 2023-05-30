Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For May 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $593,591 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $227,626.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $47.5 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/17/23 $37.50 $216.0K 2.8K 1.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $89.1K 25.2K 1.0K WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $47.50 $83.0K 1.2K 136 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $35.00 $79.2K 3.3K 600 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $40.00 $71.5K 12.7K 742

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,477,221, the price of WFC is down -0.63% at $40.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

