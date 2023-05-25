ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2023 3:03 PM | 3 min read

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Workday WDAY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $312,485, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $201,236.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $230.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $195.00 $92.7K 261 119
WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/02/23 $217.50 $88.8K 0 37
WDAY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $200.00 $64.2K 1.0K 42
WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $200.00 $59.8K 361 266
WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $195.00 $44.7K 453 185

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,271,405, the price of WDAY is down -0.91% at $194.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

  • Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220
  • Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $200
  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $235

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Workday, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Options updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: OptionsMarketsBZI-UOA

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved