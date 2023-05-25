KLA Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA KLAC we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,540 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $421,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $480.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KLA options trades today is 47.43 with a total volume of 553.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KLA's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

KLA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $450.00 $107.0K 221 214 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $450.00 $60.0K 0 9 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $440.00 $57.6K 19 14 KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $440.00 $55.7K 0 14 KLAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/15/23 $450.00 $46.6K 1 12

Where Is KLA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 429,864, the price of KLAC is up 4.23% at $426.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $414.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $456.

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $460

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.