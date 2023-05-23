PayPal Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,750 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,725,909.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $75.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 2311.55 with a total volume of 9,887.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $58.00 $832.5K 1 1.5K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $721.1K 1.9K 525 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $75.00 $278.0K 4.0K 34 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $75.00 $231.7K 4.0K 2.3K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.00 $145.6K 1.9K 125

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,595,571, the price of PYPL is down -1.02% at $62.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.