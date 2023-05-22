10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $2.00 $72.5K 1.5K 1.0K GERN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $2.50 $26.0K 3.5K 410 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/17/23 $15.00 $50.5K 531 250 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $28.6K 710 209 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $480.00 $25.2K 785 129 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $38.5K 9.4K 123 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $86.1K 861 88 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $135.00 $26.2K 148 85 AXSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $85.00 $25.4K 405 81 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $27.7K 441 56

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 884 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 1550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GERN GERN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA SAVA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 396 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $572.0 per contract. There were 710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $4215.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 9461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM DXCM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXSM AXSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 116 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX VKTX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $632.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.