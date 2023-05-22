10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $190.00 $54.0K 21.7K 109.7K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $32.00 $94.0K 1.1K 1.2K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $95.00 $504.3K 635 1.2K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/02/23 $5.50 $37.6K 292 1.2K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $110.00 $684.0K 2.1K 933 LESL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $10.00 $29.3K 123 909 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $110.00 $30.9K 899 857 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $450.0K 1.3K 400 SONY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $27.0K 5 324 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $295.00 $28.0K 449 198

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 26, 2023. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 21763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 522 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 1124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 1215 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $504.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH FTCH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 2, 2023. This event was a transfer of 938 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $684.0K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LESL LESL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 732 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN LEN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 1338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SONY SONY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 606 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD HD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.