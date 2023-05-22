10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $322.50 $29.0K 4.4K 24.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $315.00 $41.4K 6.7K 11.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $66.00 $26.8K 1.6K 8.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $175.00 $31.5K 63.7K 5.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $110.00 $70.0K 16.9K 1.5K CRSR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $25.00 $90.3K 242 1.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $101.0K 1.3K 1.1K LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/26/23 $600.00 $32.0K 348 943 GLOB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $165.00 $73.5K 0 800 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $55.00 $32.6K 3.0K 625

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 4425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 6700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 26, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8882 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 63722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 16956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRSR CRSR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on November 17, 2023. Parties traded 1129 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.3K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX LRCX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLOB GLOB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $1470.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET NET, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on November 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 3085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

