10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $46.00 $83.3K 7.6K 1.6K PNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $153.4K 849 1.0K PACW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $7.00 $26.0K 780 825 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.00 $25.6K 6.1K 535 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $135.00 $27.2K 3.1K 462 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $32.50 $75.6K 2.0K 261 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $80.00 $69.6K 4.1K 163 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $37.50 $44.3K 128 144 WAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/02/23 $31.50 $26.4K 33 110 RF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $16.00 $63.4K 529 101

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 627 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 7678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACW PACW, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 612 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 6119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 66 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 3130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB USB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 4143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW SCHW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 402 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 143 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WAL WAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 2, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $31.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RF RF, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.4K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

