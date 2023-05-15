10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $6.00 $68.0K 8.9K 11.4K TW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $75.00 $27.3K 2.2K 1.4K USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $27.0K 2.1K 1.1K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $25.4K 25.0K 838 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $55.00 $292.6K 32 390 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $130.00 $95.6K 6.6K 361 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $2.50 $27.6K 8.4K 352 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $61.6K 9.0K 346 PACW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $6.00 $39.9K 1.5K 319 BXMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $27.0K 7.2K 101

• For NU NU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 8956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TW TW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 576 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 2268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB USB, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 25017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX BX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 949 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.6K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 123 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 6659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 8470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 9020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PACW PACW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BXMT BXMT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 7224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

