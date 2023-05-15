10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $165.00 $26.2K 27.2K 19.9K FTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $4.00 $73.6K 9.3K 1.8K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $5.50 $37.2K 152 868 PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $25.00 $149.4K 1.2K 822 REAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $3.00 $51.0K 0 700 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $240.00 $85.8K 457 380 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $40.3K 429 313 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $29.3K 11.6K 256 DPZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $330.00 $308.7K 606 251 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $39.8K 1.4K 39

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $583.0 per contract. There were 27206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH FTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 9343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN PENN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 812 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.4K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 1247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL REAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW LOW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 403 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.8K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 613 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $2015.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LI LI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 249 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 11605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DPZ DPZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $308.7K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 613 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.