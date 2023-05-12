Looking At Lululemon Athletica's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $246,570 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $305,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $230.00 $135.0K 47 100 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $400.00 $77.4K 974 152 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $380.00 $62.0K 23 10 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $380.00 $60.0K 1.1K 73 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $380.00 $51.5K 1.1K 40

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 527,487, the price of LULU is down -0.9% at $373.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $450.

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.