This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mondelez International

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mondelez International.

Looking at options history for Mondelez International MDLZ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $132,180 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,526,096.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $80.0 for Mondelez International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mondelez International's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mondelez International's whale trades within a strike price range from $62.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Mondelez International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDLZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $815.4K 513 506 MDLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $277.1K 280 360 MDLZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $72.50 $138.6K 2.3K 326 MDLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $119.8K 280 11 MDLZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $104.9K 2 355

Where Is Mondelez International Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,920,078, the price of MDLZ is up 4.15% at $76.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On Mondelez International:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mondelez International, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mondelez International, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mondelez International, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mondelez International, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mondelez International, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

