Energy Transfer Unusual Options Activity For April 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,500, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $377,500..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $12.50 $63.8K 5.1K 2.6K ET CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $10.00 $62.5K 1.8K 305 ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $13.00 $51.0K 14.5K 26 ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $39.5K 1.4K 150 ET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/26/23 $13.00 $33.7K 986 2.4K

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,815,427, the price of ET is up 2.32% at $12.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Transfer:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

