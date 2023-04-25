This Is What Whales Are Betting On PNC Finl Servs Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PNC Finl Servs Gr.

Looking at options history for PNC Finl Servs Gr PNC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $389,619 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $215,532.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $135.0 for PNC Finl Servs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PNC Finl Servs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PNC Finl Servs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

PNC Finl Servs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PNC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $130.00 $173.9K 220 202 PNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $122.00 $71.3K 0 199 PNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $122.00 $69.7K 0 208 PNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $135.00 $42.5K 2.2K 286 PNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $42.0K 950 202

Where Is PNC Finl Servs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,995,411, the price of PNC is down -0.48% at $123.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On PNC Finl Servs Gr:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PNC Finl Servs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

